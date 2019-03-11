Police officers on duty at Kano state headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have arrested the state deputy governor, Nasir Gawuna, and the commissioner in charge of local government and chieftaincy affair, Sule Garo.
The two top officials were arrested some minutes after 2 a.m. Monday …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2u2TyxQ
Get More Nigeria Political News
The two top officials were arrested some minutes after 2 a.m. Monday …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2u2TyxQ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]