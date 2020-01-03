Metro Police arrest man, 2 others for gang rape of 13-yr-old girl in Adamawa – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Police in Adamawa have confirmed the arrest of one Isa Ibrahim, 55, and two others for gang raping a 13-year-old girl .

Mr Sulaiman Nguroje, Spokesman, Adamawa Police command told news Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Yola....

arrest.JPG

Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/31sf92q

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top