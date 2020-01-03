Police in Adamawa have confirmed the arrest of one Isa Ibrahim, 55, and two others for gang raping a 13-year-old girl .
Mr Sulaiman Nguroje, Spokesman, Adamawa Police command told news Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Yola....
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/31sf92q
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Mr Sulaiman Nguroje, Spokesman, Adamawa Police command told news Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Yola....
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/31sf92q
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]