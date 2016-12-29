A suspected member of a militant group allegedly planning to blow up the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State, has been arrested by the police in Majidun, Ikorodu area of the state. The suspect, Abiodun Amos, aka Senti, was said to be a bomb expert, who had participated in several robbery attacks and kidnappings in Lagos and Ogun states. Among items recovered from them include: two Ak47 rifles, hidden in a ‘Ghana-Must-Go’ bag, as well as other dangerous weapons. It was gathered that Amos’ arrest followed an intelligence report received by the office of the National Security Adviser to the President. The report was said to have been passed onto the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, who directed the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team, led by ACP Abba Kyari, to go after the group. A police source disclosed to Punch correspondent that Amos was a top commander of a militant group, which had been terrorising communities in Lagos and Ogun states. See photos below: