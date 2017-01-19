The Nigeria Police have arrested two suspected masterminds of the kidnapping of pupils and staff members of the Nigerian Turkish International Colleges. Among those arrested were Philip Kakadu, aka General Kakadu, and Romeo Council, otherwise known as Raw. Other suspects were also said to be undergoing screening in connection with the crime. It was gathered that 29-year-old Kakadu and Council, 40, were picked in Warri, Delta State, by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team, led by ACP Abba Kyari. Gunmen had stormed the NTIC last Friday through a hole dug under the school fence and headed for the female hostel, where three pupils were abducted. Punch quoted police sources as saying that the two masterminds had reportedly confessed to orchestrating the crime, adding that the arrest would mount pressure on the captors to release the victims. “Council is a native of the Bomadi Local Government Area, Delta State, while Kakadu hails from Warri North LGA of the state. They were arrested on Tuesday and have confessed to orchestrating the kidnapping at the school. “They also confessed to other kidnappings, including the abduction of the Iba monarch in Lagos, and some Isheri landlords. With their arrest, we believe their boys holding the victims in the creeks would surrender,” the source said.