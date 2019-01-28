Metro Police ban issuance of new arms licences – Tribune Online

#1
The Acting Inspector- General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu has placed with immediate effect, an embargo on the issuance of new licences for designated arms throughout the country.

The spokesman of the force, ACP Frank Mba, disclosed this in …



Read more via Tribune Online – http://bit.ly/2FRyIJz

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top