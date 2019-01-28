The Acting Inspector- General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu has placed with immediate effect, an embargo on the issuance of new licences for designated arms throughout the country.
The spokesman of the force, ACP Frank Mba, disclosed this in …
Read more via Tribune Online – http://bit.ly/2FRyIJz
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The spokesman of the force, ACP Frank Mba, disclosed this in …
Read more via Tribune Online – http://bit.ly/2FRyIJz
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]