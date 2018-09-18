The Sokoto State Police Command Tuesday cautioned political parties against hate speech capable of inciting supporters to perpetrate violence ahead of the primary elections.
The command’s Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Murtala Usman Mani, gave the advice at a peace and security …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2NmBD0T
Get More Nigeria Political News
The command’s Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Murtala Usman Mani, gave the advice at a peace and security …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2NmBD0T
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[77]