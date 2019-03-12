Metro Police confirm 16 killed in Kajuru, Kaduna attack – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The Kaduna State Police Command on Monday said no fewer than 16 persons were killed by gunmen at Barde Village under Maro in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2J62vRe

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top