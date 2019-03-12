The Kaduna State Police Command on Monday said no fewer than 16 persons were killed by gunmen at Barde Village under Maro in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2J62vRe
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2J62vRe
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]