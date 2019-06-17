Metro Police Confirm 34 Killed by Bandits in Zamfara – Thisdaylive

#1
The Police Command in Zamfara State has confirmed the killing of 34 persons following an attack in Tungar Kafau and Gidan Wawa communities in Shinkafi Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, SP Muhammad Shehu in a statement issued yesterday in …



Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2KnDXD8

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[12]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top