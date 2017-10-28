Submit Post Advertise

Metro Police Corporal Shoots And Kills SS3 Student In Bayelsa

    A policeman identified as Corporal David Napoleon has shot a teenager, Tomizibe Johnson, to death in Bayelsa State.

    The incident reportedly occurred at 10pm on Thursday at Kpansia area of Yenagoa metropolis.

    Napoleon, attached to the Department of Operations at the state Police Command, was said to have shot dead Johnson, a Senior Secondary School student, over an alleged misunderstanding.

    But another source claimed that the police officer killed the teenager in self-defence when he was allegedly rounded up by a group of cult members.

    Napoleon was said to have been disarmed and detained pending further investigation and trial.

    The killing of the boy, said to be 13-years-old, has, however, thrown the Kapansia community into chaos.

    Indigenes and residents of the community had organised a protest march against alleged rising cases of illegal arrests and killings of youths in the area.

    It was learnt that the quick intervention of the Caretaker chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Area, Mr. Oforji Oboku, stopped the angry residents from abducting a traffic warden over the killing of Johnson.

    A police source claimed that the deceased was 18 years and that the incident occurred while the accused police officer was allegedly being chased by angry youths of the community and suspected cult members.
     

    Oct 28, 2017
