In the heat of the Inspector-General of police (IGP), Idris Ibrahim‘s disobedience of a presidential order, a photo that seemingly substantiates his insubordination has surfaced online.





President Muhammadu Buhari had on January 9, 2018, ordered Idris to relocate to Benue state where clashes between farmers and herdsmen had claimed over 70 lives.





The IGP acted on the order the next day as he moved to Benue but he did not stay there – he reportedly directed the Deputy Inspector-General, operations, Joshiak Habila to take over while he moved to Nasarawa State.