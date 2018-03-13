Submit Post Advertise

Metro Police IG Reportedly Abandoned Benue Duty Post For Birthday Party - Pulse.ng

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by siteadmin, Mar 13, 2018 at 8:52 AM. Views count: 406

Tags:
  1. siteadmin

    siteadmin Administrator

    In the heat of the Inspector-General of police (IGP), Idris Ibrahim‘s disobedience of a presidential order, a photo that seemingly substantiates his insubordination has surfaced online.


    President Muhammadu Buhari had on January 9, 2018, ordered Idris to relocate to Benue state where clashes between farmers and herdsmen had claimed over 70 lives.


    The IGP acted on the order the next day as he moved to Benue but he did not stay there – he reportedly directed the Deputy Inspector-General, operations, Joshiak Habila to take over while he moved to Nasarawa State.



    igp.JPG

    Read more via pulse.ng – http://ift.tt/2IlQxP1
    --
    Get More Nigeria Political News
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Mar 13, 2018 at 9:05 AM
    siteadmin, Mar 13, 2018 at 8:52 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Police Reportedly Abandoned
    1. Samguine
      Metro

      INEC reports own staff to police, DSS for illegal registration - Punch Newspapers

      Samguine, Mar 7, 2018 at 3:42 PM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,967
      Samguine
      Mar 7, 2018 at 3:42 PM
    2. Samguine
      Metro

      Promotion Scandal: Leaked Phone Conversation Exposes Buhari's Chief Of Security - Sahara Reporters

      Samguine, Mar 2, 2018, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,070
      Samguine
      Mar 2, 2018
    3. Samguine
      Metro

      Police Batter Guardian Reporter in Yenagoa – Thisdaylive

      Samguine, Feb 10, 2018, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      96
      Samguine
      Feb 10, 2018
    4. Samguine
      Metro

      Nigeria Police Begins Recruitment Of Constables – Sahara Reporters

      Samguine, Feb 7, 2018, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      572
      Samguine
      Feb 7, 2018
    5. Samguine
      Metro

      Police Arrest Biafra Agitators In Jewish Synagogue – Sahara Reporters

      Samguine, Feb 7, 2018, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      561
      Samguine
      Feb 7, 2018
    6. Samguine
      Metro

      Hit And Run Driver Advised To Report Voluntarily To Ajah Police Station – Nairaland

      Samguine, Jan 17, 2018, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      139
      Samguine
      Jan 17, 2018
    7. Samguine

      Man Slumps And Dies In Rivers State, Police Reportedly Steals Properties And Abandoned Body

      Samguine, Dec 25, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      652
      Samguine
      Dec 25, 2017

    Comments