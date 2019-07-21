JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Police invite Timi and Busola Dakolo over ‘falsehood, criminal conspiracy’ – TheCable

The police have invited Timi Dakolo, singer-songwriter, and his wife for questioning over allegations of falsehood. According to a letter dated July 18 from the special tactical squad of the inspector-general of police (IGP), the police is investigating a case of criminal conspiracy, mischief and threat to life. The …

