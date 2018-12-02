The Police Command in Cross River, has killed five suspected armed robbery gang who engaged the police in a gun duel shortly after robbing a filling station at Atu Street in Calabar on Sunday.
Mr Hafiz Inuwa, the Commissioner of Police in the state, who briefed newsmen …
Read more via The Nation Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2E94KzW
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Mr Hafiz Inuwa, the Commissioner of Police in the state, who briefed newsmen …
Read more via The Nation Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2E94KzW
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]