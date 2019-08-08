JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Police Kill Kidnapper ABACHA In Port-Harcourt, Recover Ammunition (Graphic Photos) – Nairaland

#1
Rivers state police command says its personnel have killed a member of a notorious armed robbery and kidnapping gang at Rumuakunde in Emohua Local government area.

Police public relations officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni said operatives of the Operation Sting while working on credible information, stormed the kidnappers camp which …

abacha.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2YNd7qR

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[72]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top