Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Metro Police nab three suspected kidnappers in Delta, recover six guns, N600,000 – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
As part of its resolve to fight crimes to its roots, the Delta State Police Command on Thursday arrested three suspected kidnappers who have been threatening top political personalities across the state, as well as high-profile pastors in Asaba and Ubulu-Uku communities in the state.

The Police …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NyhAIS

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[38]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top