As part of its resolve to fight crimes to its roots, the Delta State Police Command on Thursday arrested three suspected kidnappers who have been threatening top political personalities across the state, as well as high-profile pastors in Asaba and Ubulu-Uku communities in the state.
The Police …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NyhAIS
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Police …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NyhAIS
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[38]