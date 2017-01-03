The operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command yesterday said it has arrested four members of the gang that had been terrorizing and raping girls and women around Charity area of Oshodi of the state. The suspects were arrested by the operatives during a raid on their criminal hideout in the axis. According to the police, the twenty seven years old Sunday John who is the leader of the gang in his confessional statement said members of his gang had in the past raped nine women at the bus stop . The police listed other members of the gang are: Saviour Daniel (23), Daniel Olayemi (18) and Abdulwahab Yusuph (17). The operatives said it had had last Tuesday’s evening arrested one of John’s colleagues, Daniel Owoyemi, while fighting with another group of boys over a Samsung tablet in Oshodi. Confirming their arrests, the Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmos, a Superintendent of police said the suspects have made very useful information to enable the police arrest other group members implicated in the crime. The suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigative Department (SCID) for further investigations.