Francis Erhabor, the divisional police officer of Itam, Akwa Ibom state police command, has received the 2019 Integrity Icon award for rejecting a N6 million bribe to compromise the security system while he was a pipeline commander in Edo.

The Integrity Icon summit & award is organised by Accountability Lab in partnership with Luminate, MacArthur and Ford Foundation “to name and fame honest government officials, thereby encouraging integrity in the public service”.

The officer was honoured alongside four other nominees at the event which was held in Abuja, on Tuesday.
