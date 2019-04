After being detained for two days, a policeman in Ogun State, who was accused of defiling his wife’s apprentice, has been released. It was learnt that the policeman, Abbey Adewunmi, was apprehended by the Ifo Police Division on Thursday, April 4, 2019 after allegedly evading arrest forRead more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2IqBUwl Get More Nigeria Metro News