Daniel Ojo, the officer who shot dead one Adaobi Ifeanyi and wounded another Emmanuel Akomafuwa in the Ajegunle area of Lagos state, has been dismissed from service and declared wanted.
This was disclosed Thursday by Zubairu Muazu, Lagos commissioner of police, while addressing journalists at the command headquarters, Ikeja. …
