Metro Police Officer, Who Killed 20-yr-old Lady in Ajegunle, Dismissed from Service – Olisa.tv

#1
Daniel Ojo, the officer who shot dead one Adaobi Ifeanyi and wounded another Emmanuel Akomafuwa in the Ajegunle area of Lagos state, has been dismissed from service and declared wanted.

This was disclosed Thursday by Zubairu Muazu, Lagos commissioner of police, while addressing journalists at the command headquarters, Ikeja. …



Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2KOaK5h

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top