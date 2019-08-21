JustForex Trading - Start Now

World Police Officers Commits Suicide On Duty

A Ghanaian policeman Lance Corporal Alhassan Asare has reportedly taken his own life while on duty with his won weapon.

According to GhanaWeb, Asare who was stationed at Akim Swedru in the Birim South District of the Eastern Region committed suicide with his weapon …

asare.JPG

Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/30jsB7y

