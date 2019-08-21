A Ghanaian policeman Lance Corporal Alhassan Asare has reportedly taken his own life while on duty with his won weapon.
According to GhanaWeb, Asare who was stationed at Akim Swedru in the Birim South District of the Eastern Region committed suicide with his weapon …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/30jsB7y
Get more World News
According to GhanaWeb, Asare who was stationed at Akim Swedru in the Birim South District of the Eastern Region committed suicide with his weapon …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/30jsB7y
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[75]