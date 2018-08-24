Nigerians never get tired of dragging some celebrities and government officials on social media. Be it good or bad, they will take to the person’s Instagram, Facebook or Twitter handle to voice out their opinion. This time around, they have taken to the Instagram handle of the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Dolapo Badmus. Some of her followers have called her out after she shared a picture of her breast tattoo on social media.
READ MORE HERE
READ MORE HERE
Attachments
- 113.8 KB Views: 1