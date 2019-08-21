JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Police Re-arrests Notorious Kidnap Suspect Hamisu “Wadume” Bala – BellaNaija

#1
The operatives of the Nigeria police have re-arrested the notorious kidnap suspect Hamisu Bala aka Wadume.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the Police PRO, Frank Mba, noted that he was arrested in the late hours of Monday, 19 August, in his hide out at the lanyin mai allo hotoro …

wadume wa.JPG

Read more via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2MseUjj

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[16]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top