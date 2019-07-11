JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Police Ready To Tackle IMN Activities – IGP – Leadership Newspaper

#1
The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has said that the Nigeria Police Force is ready to tackle and combat the illegal activities of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiite.

The IGP stated this when he visited the National Hospital Abuja, where the …

igp.JPG

Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2XV57HY

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top