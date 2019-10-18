A team of Operation Zenda Special Crack Squad led by SP Justine Gberindyer, has recovered the decomposed corpse of Mrs Bridget Ihom, who was killed alongside her husband, Sgt Abraham Ihom, a Police officer serving under Katsina Ala division.
