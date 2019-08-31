JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Police Recruitment Exercise Put On Hold By PSC – Sahara Reporters

#1
The Police Service Commission has put on hold the ongoing recruitment process into the constable cadre of the Nigerian Police Force to enable it finalise the remaining stages of the exercise.

Head, Press and Public Relations of PSC, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, who disclosed this in a statement on …

police.JPG

Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2ZsWvtB

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top