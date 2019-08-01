Metro Police rescue 15 chained inmates from Lagos prayer house - The Cable

The Lagos state police command says it has rescued 15 inmates from an “illegal” prayer house at Ijegun Isheri area of the state.

Bala Elkana, the state police public relations officer, who confirmed the arrest, said they met some of the inmates in chains at the prayer house, known as Blessings of Goodness Healing Church.

