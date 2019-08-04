JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Police Rescue Four Kidnap Victims said to be RCCG Pastors – BellaNaija

#1
Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, has confirmed the rescue of the remaining four of the five people said to be pastors of RCCG, who were kidnapped by gunmen.

According to Channels TV, the Police PRO said all the victims were rescued unhurt from …

police.JPG

Read more via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2OFglg9

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top