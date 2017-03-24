Submit Post Advertise

  1. NB Weekly 7- Cancer: Why Nigeria Must Act Now! Get Your Free Download Now!
    Dismiss Notice

Sports Police Seize ‘Lionel Messi’ Cocaine in Peru [See PHOTO]

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by kemi, Mar 24, 2017 at 8:18 AM. Views count: 157

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    Peruvian police have announced that they have intercepted 1,417kg of cocaine on Wednesday.

    The substance was packaged with images of Barcelona star, Lionel Messi.

    messi smoking 2.jpg

    The packaging did not only have Messi’s face plastered all over it, they also bore his name, Barcelona’s logo and the seal of the King of Spain.

    The seized cocaine reportedly has a street value of $85 million.

    It was found stuffed in nearly 1,300 squid fillets, which were being prepared to be shipped to Belgium.

    No one has been arrested for the shipment yet.


    See photo below:


    messi cocaine.jpg
     
    kemi, Mar 24, 2017 at 8:18 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments

  2. ese

    ese Administrator

    @kemi why, why, why are you like this?
     
    ese, Mar 24, 2017 at 8:30 AM
    #2
  3. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    :):):) I guess the cocaine dealer is a Messi fan or he wanted to deceive officials. @Samguine ,is already reading another meaning to this no doubt
     
    kemi, Mar 24, 2017 at 8:36 AM
    #3