JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Police stop athletes’ training, arrest journalist in Kwara, C’River – Newtelegraph

#1
Police yesterday stormed the Kwara State Stadium Complex in Ilorin to disperse athletes training.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, said the action was a proactive measure against breakdown of law expected due to the #RevolutionNow protest....

police news.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/33d4pFI

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top