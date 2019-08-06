Police yesterday stormed the Kwara State Stadium Complex in Ilorin to disperse athletes training.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, said the action was a proactive measure against breakdown of law expected due to the #RevolutionNow protest....
