Policemen fired teargas at aggrieved internally displaced persons (IDPs) who took to the streets of Maiduguri, capital of Borno state, to protest hardship in the camp. Led by women and little children, the protesters from Baga and Kukawa called for assistance from the public. They grounded vehicular movements for …Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2DaI4fG Get More Nigeria Metro News