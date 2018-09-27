Metro Police teargas, manhandle journalist at Osun INEC headquarters – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
A journalist with Galaxy TV, Seun Falomo, was manhandled by police officers at the INEC headquarters, Osogbo, Thursday afternoon.

Mr Falomo, a duly accredited journalist, was teargassed at close range and beaten by the officers. He was accused of snapping photos of them while they were shooting …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2N4yNc0

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top