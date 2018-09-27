A journalist with Galaxy TV, Seun Falomo, was manhandled by police officers at the INEC headquarters, Osogbo, Thursday afternoon.
Mr Falomo, a duly accredited journalist, was teargassed at close range and beaten by the officers. He was accused of snapping photos of them while they were shooting …
