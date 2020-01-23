A police van has been destroyed for killing two schoolgirls and injuring four others while pursuing a commercial vehicle in #Mallammadori, #JigawaState.
According to angry eyewitnesses, the police were chasing a vehicle that refused to stop at a checkpoint, while the girls were returning from school on Friday....
Read more via Instablog9ja – https://ift.tt/38TwwvX
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to angry eyewitnesses, the police were chasing a vehicle that refused to stop at a checkpoint, while the girls were returning from school on Friday....
Read more via Instablog9ja – https://ift.tt/38TwwvX
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[78]