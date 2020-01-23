Metro Police van burnt after killing two schoolgirls, injuring four others in #Jigawa – Instablog9ja

A police van has been destroyed for killing two schoolgirls and injuring four others while pursuing a commercial vehicle in #Mallammadori, #JigawaState.

According to angry eyewitnesses, the police were chasing a vehicle that refused to stop at a checkpoint, while the girls were returning from school on Friday....

