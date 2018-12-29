Metro Police: Why we invaded Melaye’s home – Newtelegraph

The Nigeria Police yesterday, admitted that their operatives invaded the Abuja residence of Senator representing Kogi West, Mr. Dino Melaye, to effect his arrest.

Heavily armed police personnel yesterday invaded the residence of Senator Melaye, the lawmaker representing Kogi West District …



