Metro Police Woman Who Rough Handled Privates Of Mechanic Who Died In Detention Has Been Arrested – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com

The female police officer, who allegedly fiddled with the private part of late Chima Ikwunado during torture at E-crack Squad cell in Mile One Police Station, Port Harcourt to castrate him, has been arrested.

The torturing to death of the Auto-mechanic stirred up national outcry over unrestrained police …

