Policeman allegedly rapes lady after diverting her to guest house for not wearing face mask - First Reports
A woman was allegedly raped at gunpoint by a policeman who reportedly arrested her for not wearing a face mask, drove her away on the pretext of going to the station but ended up at a guest house.
