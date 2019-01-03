Policeman Beats Viktor YBNL To Pulp In Lekki, Lagos State. Photos. by nairafame: 7:41am Ex-Olamide signee, Viktoh, is currently battling to retain the functionality of his right eye after an encounter with the men of the Lagos State police command. The incident happened, last night, at Alpha Beach Road ....
