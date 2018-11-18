A Police Inspector serving in the Lagos State Command has been exposed as the leader of a notorious armed robbery gang, which uses police rifles for their nefarious activities.
The police officer cum robbery kingpin is incidentally the Station Officer at the Onilekere police station, Ikeja. As a result, …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2qRlx1H
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The police officer cum robbery kingpin is incidentally the Station Officer at the Onilekere police station, Ikeja. As a result, …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2qRlx1H
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[30]