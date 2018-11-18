Metro Policeman Leads Gang To Rob Delta Firm Of N30m In Lagos – OluFamous.Com

#1
A Police Inspector serving in the Lagos State Command has been exposed as the leader of a notorious armed robbery gang, which uses police rifles for their nefarious activities.

The police officer cum robbery kingpin is incidentally the Station Officer at the Onilekere police station, Ikeja. As a result, …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2qRlx1H

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[30]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top