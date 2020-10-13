Chinedu Iroka
Policemen brutalise Nigerians protesting against police brutality | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News
Scores of young Nigerians protesting against police brutality have either been harmed or killed by policemen. The protests, which began last week, demand an end to a rogue police unit that has been accused of intimidation, extortion, robbery, kidnapping, and extrajudicial killings. In most...
guardian.ng