Metro Policemen brutalise Nigerians protesting against police brutality – Guardian


Chinedu Iroka

guardian.ng

Policemen brutalise Nigerians protesting against police brutality | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News

Scores of young Nigerians protesting against police brutality have either been harmed or killed by policemen. The protests, which began last week, demand an end to a rogue police unit that has been accused of intimidation, extortion, robbery, kidnapping, and extrajudicial killings. In most...
