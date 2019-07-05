JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Policemen killed by soldiers ‘arrested Evans, rescued father-in-law of Buhari’s ADC -The Cable

#1
Vincent Maxwell, an assistant superintendent of police, says the officers killed by soldiers in Taraba state were among the best on the inspector-general of police’s intelligence response team (IRT).

The team is known for handling special crime cases across the country.

On Wednesday, Frank Mba, police spokesman, had explained that the personnel,led by Felix Adolije, an assistant superintendent, were on a covert mission to arrest one Hamisu, a high-profile kidnap suspect, when they were attacked by the troops
news.PNG

read more
 
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top