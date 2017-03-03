Submit Post Advertise

World Polish Politician - Women Are Weaker, Less Intelligent Than Men

Discussion in 'World News' started by Jules, Mar 3, 2017 at 1:08 PM. Views count: 65

Tags:
  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    Janusz Korwin-Mikke, right-wing Polish politician, said women must earn less than men because they are “smaller, weaker and less intelligent”.

    Janusz Korwin-Mikke.jpg

    He made the remark during plenary at the European Parliament during a debate on gender pay gap. ''Do you know which was the place in the Polish theoretical Physics Olympiad, the first place of women, of girls? I can tell you: 800th. Do you know how many women are in the first 100 chess players? I can tell you: not one.''

    ''Of course women must earn less than men because they are weaker, they are smaller, they are less intelligent, and they must earn less. That is all,” Korwin-Mikke said.

    According to Reuters, He previously denied women the right to vote, claiming they “want to be led by men.”

    See video:

     
    Jules, Mar 3, 2017 at 1:08 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments