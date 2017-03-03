Janusz Korwin-Mikke, right-wing Polish politician, said women must earn less than men because they are “smaller, weaker and less intelligent”. He made the remark during plenary at the European Parliament during a debate on gender pay gap. ''Do you know which was the place in the Polish theoretical Physics Olympiad, the first place of women, of girls? I can tell you: 800th. Do you know how many women are in the first 100 chess players? I can tell you: not one.'' ''Of course women must earn less than men because they are weaker, they are smaller, they are less intelligent, and they must earn less. That is all,” Korwin-Mikke said. According to Reuters, He previously denied women the right to vote, claiming they “want to be led by men.” See video: