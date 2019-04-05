Billionaire businessman cum politician, Hon. Ned Nwoko, has officially wedded his love interest, the teenage actress, Regina Daniels, Thecapital reports.
We got hint of their introduction ceremony which held, last weekend, in the bride’s family home in Asaba, Delta State, but attendees were said to have been instructed not to take photographs.
