World Politician Urges Women To Boycott Sex Until Men Register To Vote

    A Kenyan opposition MP has urged fellow women to impose a sex boycott until their men register to vote in August’s general election.

    kenya voters registration.jpg

    Mishi Mboko, who is married, said women should withhold sex until their menfolk present their credentials in the form of a valid voter ID card.

    “Women, if your husband has not been registered as a voter, you deny him a little and tell him to go get registered and then come back and enjoy the game,” she said.

    The parliamentarian was speaking in the coastal city of Mombasa on Monday at the start of a month-long nationwide drive to register millions of new voters ahead of the August 8 polls.

    She said sex was a powerful motivator and that registering in large numbers was the opposition’s best bet for beating the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta on election day.
     
