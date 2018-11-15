Politics: Michelle Obama tells her side of the story about the time she broke royal protocol and touched Queen Elizabeth – pulse.ng

During their first meeting in April 2009, former first lady Michelle Obama laid a hand on the Queen's shoulder, causing an uproar in the media.
In her new memoir, "Becoming," Michelle Obama details the time she broke royal protocol by touching Queen …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2QGvFG0
Get more World News
In her new memoir, "Becoming," Michelle Obama details the time she broke royal protocol by touching Queen …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2QGvFG0
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]