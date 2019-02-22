Metro Polls: INEC provide Corps members with mattresses – P.M. News

#1
Nigerian Corps members Ahead of Saturday’s re-scheduled election, corps members recruited to serve as INEC ad-hoc staff in Adamawa have been provided with mattresses to pass the night at their areas of posting.

The State Coordinator of NYSC, Malam Abubakar Mohammed, made this known in statement on Friday …



Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2tAf2Sd

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[35]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top