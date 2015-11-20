Polystyrene Industries: The Key To Transforming Your Home With Creative Options

A business sign that will get plenty of attention



Interior trim and decorative work



Exterior facade designs



Durable and decorative window sills



Unique interior designs for shelves, tables and other innovative solutions

At Polystyrene Industries Limited, our non-structural forms open up options that most people would never even consider for their commercial or residential properties. Our lines of decorative products will allow you to create a look for your home or office that is well within your budget.Our products are lightweight, easy to customize, weather resistant and easy to install. You can use our products on the interior or exterior of your building, and anyone can get a professional look with our decorative pieces.With the Polystyrene Industries Limited line of non-structural decorative products, you can get amazing results at affordable rates. Our products can be used for:We will create a custom 3D business sign or piece of art based on your specifications that will attract customers and increase your revenue. We can also add interior design elements to your home or office.There is no limit to what we can create, and there is no doubt that our art and business signs solutions will give your business an edge. If you are looking for an interior decor theme for your home that will make it the envy of the neighborhood, then give us a call and we will discuss all of your options, and get you the solution you want.We look at the interior of your building as if it were a blank canvas, and we consider our architectural forms to be the paints used to create art. We have a variety of interior molding products that will add style and elegance to any room, and our classic wall borders take crown molding to a whole new level.We offer ceiling borders and lamp centers that give the perfect touches to any room in your home or office. We have various lightweight interior forms that will give your ceiling or walls a warm and interesting design.Our exterior window sills are durable and weather resistant. Their light weight makes them easy to customize and install. Blending together our many window sill design and borders gives your building a stylish look.We offer roof cornices and mid-bands that will expand your exterior decor options in ways you would never expect. Our exterior wall cladding, relief pedestals, columns and wall caps can be used in a variety of exterior designs to make your property stand out.If you want affordable solutions to your interior and exterior decor projects, then contact Polystyrene Industries Limited today.Plot 416 Idu Industrial Area Phase 1 Abuja F.C.TTel: 09-291 6411, 09-291 6412, 07010612764, 07010612765Polystyrene Industries LtdBuilding Made Simple...