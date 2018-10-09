World Pompeo Says Kim ‘Ready’ To Invite Inspectors To Nuclear Site – Channels Television

#1
International inspectors will be allowed into North Korea’s dismantled nuclear testing site, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday, after a meeting with Kim Jong Un in which he said: “significant progress” was made towards denuclearisation.

Pompeo met with the North Korean leader in Pyongyang on Sunday to rekindle stalled denuclearisation talks following a landmark....



Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2E3zGlK

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[96]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top