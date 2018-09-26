Metro Poor economy: Police arraign man, who climbed telecom mast in Abuja – Punch Newspapers

#1
The Police on Wednesday arraigned Iliyasu Lawal, 28, Nura Iliyasu, 29, and Idris Suleiman 28, in a Wuse Zone 2 Magistrates’ Court FCT for allegedly trespassing the premises of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the trio, who are residents of Kaduna State, …



Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2xR4rUF

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[88]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top