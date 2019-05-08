Entertainment Poor Joke! Ghanaian Comedian Nabbed in US for Pulling Terror Attack Prank – Olisa.tv

#1
It’s bad news for US-based Ghanaian comedian and internet sensation, Kelvin Asiedu, popularly known as Mr. Cocoyam, after he was arrested and charged in New York for making a terroristic threat during a Marist College musical performance, at the Culinary Institute of America.

The 25-year-old Bronx resident known for his pranks …



via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2PWsuKO

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top