It’s bad news for US-based Ghanaian comedian and internet sensation, Kelvin Asiedu, popularly known as Mr. Cocoyam, after he was arrested and charged in New York for making a terroristic threat during a Marist College musical performance, at the Culinary Institute of America.
The 25-year-old Bronx resident known for his pranks …
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2PWsuKO
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The 25-year-old Bronx resident known for his pranks …
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2PWsuKO
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]