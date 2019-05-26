Pope Francis likened having an abortion to hiring a “hitman” while speaking at the “Yes to Life” anti-abortion conference in Rome Saturday.
The Pontiff stated that abortion was never acceptable — not even in instances when fetuses are seriously ill — and urged doctors to support women to complete …
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2X6VamV
Get more World News
The Pontiff stated that abortion was never acceptable — not even in instances when fetuses are seriously ill — and urged doctors to support women to complete …
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2X6VamV
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[66]