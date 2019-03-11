Metro Pope Francis makes new appointment in Nigeria – Plus TV Africa

#1
His Holiness, Pope Francis, has appointed His Grace, Archbishop Ignatius Ayau Kaigama as the Catholic Bishop of Abuja.

Pope Francis, represented by Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria, His Grace, Archbishop Antonio Guido Filipazzi, made the announcement on Monday in Abuja, during the opening ceremony of the first plenary …



Read more via Plus TV Africa – https://ift.tt/2SXT1an

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[32]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top