The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis has revealed his decision whether married men should be ordained as priests.
Pope Francis, on Wednesday refused to endorse a proposal to allow married men to serve as priests in the Amazon region....
Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2SkRIFh
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Pope Francis, on Wednesday refused to endorse a proposal to allow married men to serve as priests in the Amazon region....
Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2SkRIFh
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]